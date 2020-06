Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very charming and freshly painted home in a great central location close to Beaumont Hospital and downtown Berkley. Updated and well-maintained with hardwood floors and all appliances included. New furnace and central air, new water heater and new roof. Will consider 1 dog. Sorry no cats or smokers.