Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:32 PM

3446 Thomas Avenue

3446 Thomas Avenue · (248) 798-3060
Location

3446 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1063 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home and very clean three bedroom Berkley bungalow. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The second floor master bedroom has two closets, newer carpeting, and a sitting/office area are the top of the stairs. The two first floor bedrooms have hardwood floors. Just off the kitchen is the Living Room with a picture window that opens, and hardwood floors. Yes, this has a (very rare) two and a half car garage with new door and opener! The yard is fenced. It is a short walk from wonderful Downtown Berkley with shops, restaurants, gyms, festivals, and a vintage bowling alley; as well as a few minutes from Pattengill elementary school and parks. Less than one mile from Beaumont Hospital, its a great option for hospital staff. Berkley Schools. No smokers. 1.5 month security deposit. $295 Cleaning Fee. Pet Deposit required if applicable. Coming soon: New front deck and privacy fence. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
3446 Thomas Avenue has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3446 Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 3446 Thomas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3446 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Thomas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3446 Thomas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3446 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3446 Thomas Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3446 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3446 Thomas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3446 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3446 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3446 Thomas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3446 Thomas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3446 Thomas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
