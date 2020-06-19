3446 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated home and very clean three bedroom Berkley bungalow. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The second floor master bedroom has two closets, newer carpeting, and a sitting/office area are the top of the stairs. The two first floor bedrooms have hardwood floors. Just off the kitchen is the Living Room with a picture window that opens, and hardwood floors. Yes, this has a (very rare) two and a half car garage with new door and opener! The yard is fenced. It is a short walk from wonderful Downtown Berkley with shops, restaurants, gyms, festivals, and a vintage bowling alley; as well as a few minutes from Pattengill elementary school and parks. Less than one mile from Beaumont Hospital, its a great option for hospital staff. Berkley Schools. No smokers. 1.5 month security deposit. $295 Cleaning Fee. Pet Deposit required if applicable. Coming soon: New front deck and privacy fence. Available July 1.