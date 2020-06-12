Apartment List
/
MI
/
belleville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM

42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
27 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4106 Berkeley Ave. Building #4
4106 Berkeley Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
2 Bedroom 1700 sq. ft. Condo with 1 Car Garage - Virtual Tour on YouTube @ 855 Manager - 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch condo with attached 1 car garage. Bedrooms are at opposite ends of floor plan. Master bedroom and living room have access to balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
47576 Pembroke Dr
47576 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1669 sqft
Mint condition condo in heart of Canton! New paint, new carpet, awesome pond view, attached garage, laundry room off the garage. All appliance stay.Immediate occupancy. Loft area upstairs perfect for a home office..

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
41168 N WOODBURY GREEN
41168 North Woodbury Green Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
MIN. 1 YEAR LEASE ---UPDATED 2 STORY BRICK CONDO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY IS LOCATED IN PRIME AREA NEAR I94, I275, HURON METRO PARKS AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY INCLUDING W/D.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4125 BERKELEY Avenue
4125 Berkeley Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1410 sqft
GORGEOUS CONDO IN THE CHATTERTON VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. CONVENIENT LOCATION. NEWLY PAINTED, UPGRADED NEW CARPET.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
47736 PEMBROKE Drive
47736 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1669 sqft
Gorgeous And Very Well Maintained 2 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Townhouse For Lease. This Home Has Everything, Including Beautiful Spacious Kitchen With Cherry Cabinets And Stainless Steel Appliances. Huge Master Suite With Private Bath And Walk-In Closet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
3962 RADCLIFF Drive
3962 Radcliff Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1669 sqft
Very Well Maintained 2 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Townhouse Condo For Lease. This Home Has Everything, Including Beautiful Spacious Kitchen With Cherry Cabinets And Brand NEW Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4009 ELIZABETH Avenue
4009 Elizabeth Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1669 sqft
OWNER REQUIRES, JOB VERIFICATION, PROOF OF INCOME, CREDIT SCORE AND RENTAL HISTORY. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. MIN OF A 1 YEAR LEASE TERM. CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE EARLY APRIL.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4131 ELIZABETH Avenue
4131 Elizabeth Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED CONDO. UPPER RAISED RANCH WITH A PRIVATE DECK. REQUIREMENTS: PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT, CREDIT SCORE AND RENTAL APPLICATION.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
47663 PEMBROKE Drive
47663 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1385 sqft
Well-maintained End Upper Unit has Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Large Arched Window facing south and Woodlands. New carpeting and painting for whole unit.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8807 Hardwood Dr
8807 Hardwood Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Fantastic well kept condo has 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, lovely eat in kitchen w/ appliances, living room, basement, and 1 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1266 Leforge Rd
1266 Leforge Road, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
Eastern Lofts Apartments - Property Id: 49540 Details of the what's available for summer/fall 2020: 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

June 2020 Belleville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belleville Rent Report. Belleville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belleville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Belleville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Belleville Rent Report. Belleville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Belleville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Belleville rents increase sharply over the past month

Belleville rents have increased 1.0% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Belleville stand at $896 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,140 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Belleville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Belleville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Belleville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Belleville, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Belleville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Belleville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,140 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% increase in Belleville.
    • While Belleville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Belleville than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Belleville 1 BedroomsBelleville 2 BedroomsBelleville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelleville Apartments under $800
    Belleville Apartments with BalconyBelleville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelleville Apartments with ParkingBelleville Apartments with Pool
    Belleville Apartments with Washer-DryerBelleville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelleville Pet Friendly PlacesBelleville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
    Perrysburg, OHRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIDexter, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI
    Clawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    Lawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
    University of Michigan-Dearborn