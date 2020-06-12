10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Battle Creek, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
4 Units Available
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$970
974 sqft
The Landings at the Preserve in Battle Creek, Michigan feature updated kitchens with breakfast bars. Spacious floor plans and patios or balconies. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
8 Units Available
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$705
1000 sqft
Forest Hills is the ultimate answer to quality living in a haven of serene beauty and comfort.& around the clock attention to you.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$518
1063 sqft
From the very first day...you're at home. The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Convis St Apt 28
25 Convis Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
This apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Also includes balcony, air conditioning, car port and so much more. We welcome Section 8. Rent is $750 if you do direct pay you would receive a $50.00 rent credit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1835 W Michigan Avenue
1835 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$600
Move in ready and spacious two bedroom, one bath second floor apartment. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features a balcony, wall A/C unit, coin operated laundry on site and locked entry.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14 S Burdge Street
14 South Burdge Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$780
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Battle Creek - Recently updated two bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Battle Creek with a great deal of character! Hardwood floors, enclosed porch, large yard plus a 1 car garage.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
313 Battle Creek Ave
313 Battle Creek Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$680
978 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car detached garage. Unfinished basement. Central heating and a/c. Pets okay with pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/lawn care/snow removal. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Battle Creek

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
563 Garrison Avenue
563 Garrison Avenue, Calhoun County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Take your standard of living to the next level with this luxury apartment that offers everything you deserve and more. Garrison Pines is more than just a place to live; it's a place you can truly call home.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Creek

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5140 11 Mile Rd
5140 11 Mile Road, Calhoun County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
998 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Burlington. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, yard, attached 1 car garage and a huge storage building .

June 2020 Battle Creek Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Battle Creek Rent Report. Battle Creek rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Battle Creek rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Battle Creek rents declined over the past month

Battle Creek rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Battle Creek stand at $697 for a one-bedroom apartment and $870 for a two-bedroom. Battle Creek's year-over-year rent growth is level with both the state and national average which all stands at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Battle Creek, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Battle Creek rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Battle Creek, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Battle Creek is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Battle Creek's median two-bedroom rent of $870 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Battle Creek.
    • While Battle Creek's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Battle Creek than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Battle Creek.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

