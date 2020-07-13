All apartments in Battle Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

The Landings At The Preserve Apartments

100 Minges Creek Pl · (269) 215-4240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A210 · Avail. Jul 23

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 3-C312 · Avail. Aug 15

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 3-C210 · Avail. Sep 5

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C109 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 5-E008 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit 1-A209 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landings At The Preserve Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
Picturesque beauty awaits you at The Landings at the Preserve Apartments. An oasis in Battle Creek, Michigan, we are minutes from the M-66 and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options one could ever desire. Downtown Battle Creek beckons and Binder Park Zoo, one of the top U.S. zoological parks, is only minutes away. Take a leisurely stroll along the Linear Park walking trail that runs right behind our property.

Our inviting apartment homes for rent include a fine array of one and two bedroom floor plans designed for your comfort and luxury. A microwave, breakfast bar, and pantry enhance the kitchen, while a personal balcony or patio draws you to enjoy the glorious view. A cozy gas fireplace and hardwood floors add to the charm in every home. The Landings at the Preserve Apartments is pet-friendly, so the entire family can experience what home was meant to be.

The opulence doesn’t stop there. The pond with a walk-over bridge, a waterfall, and lush landscaping adorn your surroundings at The Landings at the Preserve Apartments. Free membership to the Minges Creek Athletic Club is a perk that is unparalleled. We keep you connected with our many social and networking events and outdoor seating with Wi-Fi. With our award-winning customer service, our residents are pampered with the amenities they deserve. Living in Battle Creek, MI has never been so good.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $275 per pet, Additional $100 for pets under 1 year
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (1 pet), $45/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions. We also welcome your domestic pet if it is a bird or fish with written approval from our onsite management team. No reptiles or exotic animals please. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Landings At The Preserve Apartments have any available units?
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments has 9 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Battle Creek, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Battle Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landings At The Preserve Apartments have?
Some of The Landings At The Preserve Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landings At The Preserve Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landings At The Preserve Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landings At The Preserve Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Landings At The Preserve Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Landings At The Preserve Apartments offers parking.
Does The Landings At The Preserve Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Landings At The Preserve Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landings At The Preserve Apartments have a pool?
No, The Landings At The Preserve Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Landings At The Preserve Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Landings At The Preserve Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Landings At The Preserve Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landings At The Preserve Apartments has units with dishwashers.

