Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly e-payments internet access

Picturesque beauty awaits you at The Landings at the Preserve Apartments. An oasis in Battle Creek, Michigan, we are minutes from the M-66 and all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options one could ever desire. Downtown Battle Creek beckons and Binder Park Zoo, one of the top U.S. zoological parks, is only minutes away. Take a leisurely stroll along the Linear Park walking trail that runs right behind our property.



Our inviting apartment homes for rent include a fine array of one and two bedroom floor plans designed for your comfort and luxury. A microwave, breakfast bar, and pantry enhance the kitchen, while a personal balcony or patio draws you to enjoy the glorious view. A cozy gas fireplace and hardwood floors add to the charm in every home. The Landings at the Preserve Apartments is pet-friendly, so the entire family can experience what home was meant to be.



The opulence doesn’t stop there. The pond with a walk-over bridge, a waterfall, and lush landscaping adorn your surroundings at The Landings at the Preserve Apartments. Free membership to the Minges Creek Athletic Club is a perk that is unparalleled. We keep you connected with our many social and networking events and outdoor seating with Wi-Fi. With our award-winning customer service, our residents are pampered with the amenities they deserve. Living in Battle Creek, MI has never been so good.