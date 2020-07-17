359 Lakeview Avenue

Amenities
Four Bedroom Home in Lakeview - This spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home has just been renovated from top to bottom. Interior pictures coming soon!
Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.
Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/
Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.
(RLNE5895487)