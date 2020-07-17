All apartments in Battle Creek
359 Lakeview Avenue
359 Lakeview Avenue

359 Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

359 Lakeview Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
accessible
Four Bedroom Home in Lakeview - This spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home has just been renovated from top to bottom. Interior pictures coming soon!

Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.

Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/

Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.

(RLNE5895487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

