Ann Arbor, MI
731 Fountain Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 6:58 PM

731 Fountain Street

731 Fountain Street · (734) 741-1000
Location

731 Fountain Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
North Area

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2495 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CONTACT REALTOR - TAMMY STONE (734) 302-3700. FOR LEASE - BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME built in 2019/2020 - in the highly sought after ‘Waterhill' neighborhood of Ann Arbor's Westside. This high quality 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath home combines charm and style w state of the art mechanicals like Geo-thermal heating/cooling. You're sure to love it from the cheerful red exterior and covered front porch, enter the spacious living great room w hardwood maple floors throughout the main level. Euro style kitchen features w white granite counters, high end Bosh SS appliances. 1st floor laundry,and half bath. Upper level has 3 generous size bedrooms, walk-in closets, 2 euro style full baths, a 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath in the finished lower level w egress windows. Park your car in the Garage,extra parking in private driveway. Big fenced backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining fun and gardening. Easy walk to downtown, Kerrytown, schools, parks, favorite local establishments. 12 mo lease miniumum, owner preferring long term. Application, Pets welcome. Credit report, references, income verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Fountain Street have any available units?
731 Fountain Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Fountain Street have?
Some of 731 Fountain Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Fountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
731 Fountain Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Fountain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Fountain Street is pet friendly.
Does 731 Fountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 731 Fountain Street does offer parking.
Does 731 Fountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Fountain Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Fountain Street have a pool?
No, 731 Fountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 731 Fountain Street have accessible units?
No, 731 Fountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Fountain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 Fountain Street has units with dishwashers.
