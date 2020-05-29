731 Fountain Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CONTACT REALTOR - TAMMY STONE (734) 302-3700. FOR LEASE - BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME built in 2019/2020 - in the highly sought after ‘Waterhill' neighborhood of Ann Arbor's Westside. This high quality 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath home combines charm and style w state of the art mechanicals like Geo-thermal heating/cooling. You're sure to love it from the cheerful red exterior and covered front porch, enter the spacious living great room w hardwood maple floors throughout the main level. Euro style kitchen features w white granite counters, high end Bosh SS appliances. 1st floor laundry,and half bath. Upper level has 3 generous size bedrooms, walk-in closets, 2 euro style full baths, a 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath in the finished lower level w egress windows. Park your car in the Garage,extra parking in private driveway. Big fenced backyard perfect for outdoor entertaining fun and gardening. Easy walk to downtown, Kerrytown, schools, parks, favorite local establishments. 12 mo lease miniumum, owner preferring long term. Application, Pets welcome. Credit report, references, income verification.