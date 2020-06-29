5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous upper level condo w/2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in sought after Arbor Chase of Scio. Wonderful open floor plan w/10ft tray ceiling and upgraded variable width hardwood floor thruout. Kitchen has lots of features including 42” cabinets w/RH hardware, marble backsplash, big island kitchen w/quartz counter tops and trendy pendant lightings, LG knock-on refrigerator w/the other SS appliances, undercabinet lighting and studio ceiling. Two master suite w/WIC and full bath w/Euro shower. All the bathrooms have granite vanity tops. Private balcony off master bedroom. Smart Home controlled by Alexa. Perfect for carefree living with all exterior maintenance included. Convenient location close to I-94, downtown Ann Arbor, shopping and dining. Highly acclaimed Ann Arbor school district!! Employment verification, recent pay stubs, and credit report w/score required.