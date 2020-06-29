All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive

5561 Arbor Chase Dr · No Longer Available




Location

5561 Arbor Chase Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous upper level condo w/2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in sought after Arbor Chase of Scio. Wonderful open floor plan w/10ft tray ceiling and upgraded variable width hardwood floor thruout. Kitchen has lots of features including 42” cabinets w/RH hardware, marble backsplash, big island kitchen w/quartz counter tops and trendy pendant lightings, LG knock-on refrigerator w/the other SS appliances, undercabinet lighting and studio ceiling. Two master suite w/WIC and full bath w/Euro shower. All the bathrooms have granite vanity tops. Private balcony off master bedroom. Smart Home controlled by Alexa. Perfect for carefree living with all exterior maintenance included. Convenient location close to I-94, downtown Ann Arbor, shopping and dining. Highly acclaimed Ann Arbor school district!! Employment verification, recent pay stubs, and credit report w/score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive have any available units?
5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ann Arbor, MI.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive have?
Some of 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive offers parking.
Does 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive have a pool?
No, 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5561 ARBOR CHASE Drive has units with dishwashers.
