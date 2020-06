Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

544 N.State Ann Arbor Michigan Available 08/27/20 This wonderful 6 bedroom 2 bedroom home is available to reserve for late August 2020 move in. The house features central air, new flooring on the first floor, and some furnishings. Parking is on-site enough for 4-6 cars depending on size.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3609277)