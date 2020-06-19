All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:29 PM

332 E Washington

332 East Washington Street · (734) 821-4321
Location

332 East Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Downtown Ann Arbor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This second floor apartment is 1,008 sq. ft. in an historic Greek Revival home, built in 1848. It is 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features operable windows and natural light on all 4 sides of the apartment. Includes full HVAC and washer/dryer. Landlord pays gas/water/sewer. Landlord has re-painted interior and also equipped kitchen with all new appliances. The flooring is Michigan pine - which has also been re-finished. The rent is $2,750/month, plus separately-metered electric. Rent includes two on-site parking spaces, one of which is a private garage. Rental also includes a secure, basement storage room.
Click here for virtual tour of the apartment:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=H8GcYNU2h2N

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 E Washington have any available units?
332 E Washington has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 E Washington have?
Some of 332 E Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 E Washington currently offering any rent specials?
332 E Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 E Washington pet-friendly?
No, 332 E Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 332 E Washington offer parking?
Yes, 332 E Washington does offer parking.
Does 332 E Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 E Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 E Washington have a pool?
No, 332 E Washington does not have a pool.
Does 332 E Washington have accessible units?
No, 332 E Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 332 E Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 E Washington has units with dishwashers.
