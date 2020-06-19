332 E Washington

Amenities
This second floor apartment is 1,008 sq. ft. in an historic Greek Revival home, built in 1848. It is 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features operable windows and natural light on all 4 sides of the apartment. Includes full HVAC and washer/dryer. Landlord pays gas/water/sewer. Landlord has re-painted interior and also equipped kitchen with all new appliances. The flooring is Michigan pine - which has also been re-finished. The rent is $2,750/month, plus separately-metered electric. Rent includes two on-site parking spaces, one of which is a private garage. Rental also includes a secure, basement storage room.
Click here for virtual tour of the apartment:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=H8GcYNU2h2N