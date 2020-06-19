3130 Woodmanor Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Enjoy Living next Door to Mary Beth Doyle Park with Great 3 Bedroom, PLUS 2 office Rooms in finished Basement PLUS another Recreation or second Living Room in finished and carpeted basement, 2 Bathroom house with beautiful Ceramic Tiles one Main Floor another in Basement, FRESH PAINT, remodeled kitchen with Dishwasher, and Finished hardwood Floors. Laundry with Washer & Dryer is included in Basement. Great Front and Back. For information please call 734 891 4167. Accepts Section 8.



