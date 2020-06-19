All apartments in Ann Arbor
Find more places like 3130 Woodmanor Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ann Arbor, MI
/
3130 Woodmanor Ct
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:29 AM

3130 Woodmanor Ct

3130 Woodmanor Court · (734) 891-4167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ann Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3130 Woodmanor Court, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Southeast Ann Arbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Enjoy Living next Door to Mary Beth Doyle Park with Great 3 Bedroom, PLUS 2 office Rooms in finished Basement PLUS another Recreation or second Living Room in finished and carpeted basement, 2 Bathroom house with beautiful Ceramic Tiles one Main Floor another in Basement, FRESH PAINT, remodeled kitchen with Dishwasher, and Finished hardwood Floors. Laundry with Washer & Dryer is included in Basement. Great Front and Back. For information please call 734 891 4167. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2097155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Woodmanor Ct have any available units?
3130 Woodmanor Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Woodmanor Ct have?
Some of 3130 Woodmanor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Woodmanor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Woodmanor Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Woodmanor Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3130 Woodmanor Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 3130 Woodmanor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Woodmanor Ct does offer parking.
Does 3130 Woodmanor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 Woodmanor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Woodmanor Ct have a pool?
No, 3130 Woodmanor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Woodmanor Ct have accessible units?
No, 3130 Woodmanor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Woodmanor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 Woodmanor Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3130 Woodmanor Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Ponds at Georgetown
2511 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
618 South Main
618 South Main
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
The George
2502 Packard St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir
Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Similar Pages

Ann Arbor 1 BedroomsAnn Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Ann Arbor Apartments with ParkingAnn Arbor Apartments with Pool
Ann Arbor Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIPerrysburg, OH
Roseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

ElbelBroadway
Kimberly Hills
Northside

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Washtenaw Community CollegeMott Community College
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity