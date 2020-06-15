All apartments in Ann Arbor
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:40 AM

1209 Island Drive

1209 Island Drive · (734) 926-9797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1209 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Broadway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Amenities

CONTACT: Missy Caulk, Savvy Realty Group 734-926-9797 Perfect For U Of M Medical Residents. Walk or bike To Hospitals.Great location for, residents, nursing school and campus. Highly desirable location. Rent Includes Water, Heat, Association Dues,Sow and Lawn, garbage removal and taxes. First Floor Unit No Carrying Groceries Up The Stairs. Each building in River House has its own laundry room, coin operated. River House is across the road from the Huron River and picturesque Island Park. Enjoy walking the trails or a quiet retreat to study. Move in ready. Tenant is only responsible for electric and cable/high speed internet. One parking space available. However, you can go into the Sept lottery. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Island Drive have any available units?
1209 Island Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ann Arbor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ann Arbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Island Drive have?
Some of 1209 Island Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ann Arbor.
Does 1209 Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Island Drive does offer parking.
Does 1209 Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1209 Island Drive has a pool.
Does 1209 Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
