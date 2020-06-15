1209 Island Drive

Amenities

CONTACT: Missy Caulk, Savvy Realty Group 734-926-9797 Perfect For U Of M Medical Residents. Walk or bike To Hospitals.Great location for, residents, nursing school and campus. Highly desirable location. Rent Includes Water, Heat, Association Dues,Sow and Lawn, garbage removal and taxes. First Floor Unit No Carrying Groceries Up The Stairs. Each building in River House has its own laundry room, coin operated. River House is across the road from the Huron River and picturesque Island Park. Enjoy walking the trails or a quiet retreat to study. Move in ready. Tenant is only responsible for electric and cable/high speed internet. One parking space available. However, you can go into the Sept lottery. NO PETS