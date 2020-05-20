All apartments in York County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:49 PM

368 Sanford Road

368 Sanford Rd · (207) 360-8711
Location

368 Sanford Rd, York County, ME 04090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Year Round Rental Available July 1st!

2 bedroom, 1 bath
1 car garage
828 sq ft
No pets

This adorable single family, one level home in Wells has it all! The interior has been fully renovated and offers wood floors and cozy living. Enjoy the huge private backyard- complete with a garden shed, gorgeous perennial landscaping, fruit trees, 2 fire pits, and a small pond. The home comes with a one car detached garage. It is very convenient to Rt 1, I95, local schools, emergency medical services, shopping, restaurants, beaches, and walking trails.

$1,800 per month, cold water and sewer included, all other utilities not included. Tenant is responsible for electricity (heat), propane for the on-demand hot water heater/basement heat, lawn care, plowing, trash removal, and any cable or internet service.

$2,700 security deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing
Unit is unfurnished, may be able to leave furnished for additional fee.
Single level with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, living room and office.
Features a dishwasher, microwave, electric range, as well as a washer and dryer.
Heat is electric baseboard heat.
Hot water is from on-demand propane hot water heater.
This unit comes with a private one car garage space.
Storage space in the attic
No pets
No smoking
12 month lease
Application and Tenant Screening is required – $50 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Sanford Road have any available units?
368 Sanford Road has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 368 Sanford Road have?
Some of 368 Sanford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 Sanford Road currently offering any rent specials?
368 Sanford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Sanford Road pet-friendly?
No, 368 Sanford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 368 Sanford Road offer parking?
Yes, 368 Sanford Road offers parking.
Does 368 Sanford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 Sanford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Sanford Road have a pool?
No, 368 Sanford Road does not have a pool.
Does 368 Sanford Road have accessible units?
No, 368 Sanford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Sanford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 Sanford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 368 Sanford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 Sanford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
