368 Sanford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Year Round Rental Available July 1st!



2 bedroom, 1 bath

1 car garage

828 sq ft

No pets



This adorable single family, one level home in Wells has it all! The interior has been fully renovated and offers wood floors and cozy living. Enjoy the huge private backyard- complete with a garden shed, gorgeous perennial landscaping, fruit trees, 2 fire pits, and a small pond. The home comes with a one car detached garage. It is very convenient to Rt 1, I95, local schools, emergency medical services, shopping, restaurants, beaches, and walking trails.



$1,800 per month, cold water and sewer included, all other utilities not included. Tenant is responsible for electricity (heat), propane for the on-demand hot water heater/basement heat, lawn care, plowing, trash removal, and any cable or internet service.



$2,700 security deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing

Unit is unfurnished, may be able to leave furnished for additional fee.

Single level with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, living room and office.

Features a dishwasher, microwave, electric range, as well as a washer and dryer.

Heat is electric baseboard heat.

Hot water is from on-demand propane hot water heater.

This unit comes with a private one car garage space.

Storage space in the attic

No pets

No smoking

12 month lease

Application and Tenant Screening is required – $50 application fee per adult