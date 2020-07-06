24 Farmgate Road - 24

Amenities

Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy. It's in a beautiful and pleasant neighborhood close to restaurants and Rt 236. The unit features bright rooms with a spacious kitchen and a sliding glass door that leads to a grassy backyard.



$1,295 per month, cold water, sewer, landscaping, snow removal and trash pickup included. Tenant is responsible for electricity (electric baseboard heat), hot water and any cable or internet service.



- $1,943 security deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing

- Unit is unfurnished

- First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, and living room

- Features a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range

- Shared coin laundry in building

- Electric baseboard heat

- Electric hot water tank

- Assigned parking space

- No pets

- No smoking

- 12 month lease

- Application and Tenant Screening is required – $50 application fee per adult