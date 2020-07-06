24 Farmgate Road - 24

Amenities
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy. It's in a beautiful and pleasant neighborhood close to restaurants and Rt 236. The unit features bright rooms with a spacious kitchen and a sliding glass door that leads to a grassy backyard.
$1,295 per month, cold water, sewer, landscaping, snow removal and trash pickup included. Tenant is responsible for electricity (electric baseboard heat), hot water and any cable or internet service.
- $1,943 security deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing
- Unit is unfurnished
- First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, and living room
- Features a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range
- Shared coin laundry in building
- Electric baseboard heat
- Electric hot water tank
- Assigned parking space
- No pets
- No smoking
- 12 month lease
- Application and Tenant Screening is required – $50 application fee per adult