24 Farmgate Road - 24
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:01 PM

24 Farmgate Road - 24

24 Farmgate Road · (207) 360-8711
Location

24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME 03908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy. It's in a beautiful and pleasant neighborhood close to restaurants and Rt 236. The unit features bright rooms with a spacious kitchen and a sliding glass door that leads to a grassy backyard.

$1,295 per month, cold water, sewer, landscaping, snow removal and trash pickup included. Tenant is responsible for electricity (electric baseboard heat), hot water and any cable or internet service.

- $1,943 security deposit and 1st month rent due at lease signing
- Unit is unfurnished
- First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, and living room
- Features a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range
- Shared coin laundry in building
- Electric baseboard heat
- Electric hot water tank
- Assigned parking space
- No pets
- No smoking
- 12 month lease
- Application and Tenant Screening is required – $50 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Farmgate Road - 24 have any available units?
24 Farmgate Road - 24 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Farmgate Road - 24 have?
Some of 24 Farmgate Road - 24's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Farmgate Road - 24 currently offering any rent specials?
24 Farmgate Road - 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Farmgate Road - 24 pet-friendly?
No, 24 Farmgate Road - 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 24 Farmgate Road - 24 offer parking?
Yes, 24 Farmgate Road - 24 offers parking.
Does 24 Farmgate Road - 24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Farmgate Road - 24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Farmgate Road - 24 have a pool?
No, 24 Farmgate Road - 24 does not have a pool.
Does 24 Farmgate Road - 24 have accessible units?
No, 24 Farmgate Road - 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Farmgate Road - 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Farmgate Road - 24 has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Farmgate Road - 24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Farmgate Road - 24 does not have units with air conditioning.
