All apartments in South Eliot
Find more places like 671 Main Street B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Eliot, ME
/
671 Main Street B
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

671 Main Street B

671 Main St · (207) 252-2142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

671 Main St, South Eliot, ME 03903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793

High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath.
Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.
2-miles to I-95 / 6-minutes to PNSY and Downtown Portsmouth.

Washer Dryer hook-ups in the unit.
Large private exterior deck and yard. Includes 8 ft x 12 ft storage shed on premises. No smoking. NO Pets.

Includes water, sewer, snow plowing and regularly scheduled lawn/landscaping care.
Tenant pays electric, cable, propane heating fuel. Propane is used to feed the gas sipping clean running monitor heater.

Written lease. First and last month rent, security deposit. References, verification of employment, credit report.
Only clean responsible people who pay their rent on time may apply (with valid picture I.D.).
Available Anytime. Call 207-252-2142

671B Main Street / Eliot, Maine 03903
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64793
Property Id 64793

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 Main Street B have any available units?
671 Main Street B has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 671 Main Street B have?
Some of 671 Main Street B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 Main Street B currently offering any rent specials?
671 Main Street B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Main Street B pet-friendly?
No, 671 Main Street B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Eliot.
Does 671 Main Street B offer parking?
No, 671 Main Street B does not offer parking.
Does 671 Main Street B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 Main Street B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Main Street B have a pool?
No, 671 Main Street B does not have a pool.
Does 671 Main Street B have accessible units?
No, 671 Main Street B does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Main Street B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 Main Street B has units with dishwashers.
Does 671 Main Street B have units with air conditioning?
No, 671 Main Street B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 671 Main Street B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MALowell, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHRevere, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MALawrence, MA
Peabody, MALexington, MABurlington, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MAPortsmouth, NHDover, NHExeter, NHAmesbury Town, MASalisbury, MAMethuen Town, MA
Derry, NHOld Orchard Beach, MEDanvers, MABeverly, MAAndover, MAWolfeboro, NHLondonderry, NHLynnfield, MASalem, MAScarborough, MEReading, MASouth Portland, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity