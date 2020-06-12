671 Main Street B

Amenities

Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse



High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath.

Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.

2-miles to I-95 / 6-minutes to PNSY and Downtown Portsmouth.



Washer Dryer hook-ups in the unit.

Large private exterior deck and yard. Includes 8 ft x 12 ft storage shed on premises. No smoking. NO Pets.



Includes water, sewer, snow plowing and regularly scheduled lawn/landscaping care.

Tenant pays electric, cable, propane heating fuel. Propane is used to feed the gas sipping clean running monitor heater.



Written lease. First and last month rent, security deposit. References, verification of employment, credit report.

Only clean responsible people who pay their rent on time may apply (with valid picture I.D.).

Available Anytime. Call 207-252-2142



671B Main Street / Eliot, Maine 03903

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64793

No Pets Allowed



