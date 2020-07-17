612 Congress Street 4

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking media room some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking media room

Vintage Charm in Arts District - Property Id: 310254



Unique vintage apartment with quirky period charm and wood and tile floors throughout. Tucked away in a very private, brick Victorian in an incredible location in the heart of the Arts District right across from the State Theater, steps from restaurants, stores, Portland Art Museum, MECA, galleries, music venues and within walking distance to almost anywhere on the Peninsula. Enjoy city living at its best in this newly refurbished, light-flooded apartment with great views of Portland from the large windows in its open concept living room/kitchen area and the surprisingly quiet separate bedroom. Great value and easy to budget for with heat, hot water, cold water, and sewer included in the rent.

City trash pick up, eligible for city parking sticker. Tenant pays for electricity and cable as needed. Can be rented furnished for $1750 or including cable and electricity for $1795. Smoke-free building. Small pets negotiable with pet agreement and pet fee. 9 month--1 year lease available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/612-congress-street-portland-me-unit-4/310254

Property Id 310254



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5951741)