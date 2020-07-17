All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

612 Congress Street 4

612 Congress St · (207) 641-3773
Location

612 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Downtown Portland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
media room
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
media room
Vintage Charm in Arts District - Property Id: 310254

Unique vintage apartment with quirky period charm and wood and tile floors throughout. Tucked away in a very private, brick Victorian in an incredible location in the heart of the Arts District right across from the State Theater, steps from restaurants, stores, Portland Art Museum, MECA, galleries, music venues and within walking distance to almost anywhere on the Peninsula. Enjoy city living at its best in this newly refurbished, light-flooded apartment with great views of Portland from the large windows in its open concept living room/kitchen area and the surprisingly quiet separate bedroom. Great value and easy to budget for with heat, hot water, cold water, and sewer included in the rent.
City trash pick up, eligible for city parking sticker. Tenant pays for electricity and cable as needed. Can be rented furnished for $1750 or including cable and electricity for $1795. Smoke-free building. Small pets negotiable with pet agreement and pet fee. 9 month--1 year lease available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/612-congress-street-portland-me-unit-4/310254
Property Id 310254

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5951741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

