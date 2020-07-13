14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portland, ME
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Back Cove
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portland’s Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows,
Downtown Portland
612 Congress Street 4
612 Congress St, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
Vintage Charm in Arts District - Property Id: 310254 Unique vintage apartment with quirky period charm and wood and tile floors throughout.
North Deering
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available now! - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse to rent in the Ocean Ridge Condominiums off Ocean Ave.
West End
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portland’s historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown
Riverton
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Portland
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,426
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
785 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
$1,495
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
Sunset Park
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street, South Portland, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland.
Broadview Park
77 Gary L Maietta Pkwy Unit 111
77 Gary L Maietta Parkway, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,375
545 sqft
1st floor Court Yard 1 Bedroom, open concept, lg closets 42 Units, 55 and over, Apartment Complex adjacent to Wainwright Sport Complex in South Portland. Abundant walking trails surround the property.
Results within 10 miles of Portland
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf. 7 miles of beach.
16 Heritage Lane
16 Heritage Lane, North Windham, ME
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
16 Heritage Lane Available 09/04/20 Huge 4BD/2.5BA Single Family Home in Windham! Available Early September!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/437022065/0419a6ba75 $2,350-4-Bedroom/ 2.