All apartments in Portland
Find more places like 270 Brackett St Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, ME
/
270 Brackett St Unit 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

270 Brackett St Unit 3

270 Brackett Street · (207) 899-3845 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME 04102
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 270 Brackett St Unit 3 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portlands historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown molding, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space, king-size bed, off-street parking, and on-site laundry. Pets welcome. Walkability score of 90! Nearby hospitals, schools, parks, notable restaurants, cafes and coffee shops, plus theaters, live music and galleries Portlands vibrant Arts District and Downtown. Easy access to I-295.

LEASE TERMS: Short-term and long-term leases are available. Monthly rent starts at $1,800; Rental rate of $1,800 only applicable for leases of 6 months or longer. For leases shorter than six months, rent will vary from $2,000 - $2,400/month. Rent includes utilities, basic cable and WiFi. Security deposit and cleaning fee required. Pet fees apply.

KITCHEN: Galley-style, features light wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances (refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, toaster). Kitchen table seats 2. Dishes, cookware and utensils provided.

LIVING ROOM: Bright, sunny and spacious, features wide pine floors, gorgeous crown molding, comfortable sofa and two chairs, coffee table, flat-screen TV with DVD player, and desk with chair and lamp.

BEDROOM: Cozy and private, with second entrance that leads outside onto a small private deck. Features comfortable king-size bed, luxury linens, large dresser, reading chair, flat-screen TV, bedside table and lamp, plus closet.

BATHROOM: Bright and sunny, features tiled walk-in shower; towels provided.

LAUNDRY: Dedicated washer/dryer for the condo in basement.

PARKING: Off-street parking is available with this rental.

PET POLICY: Cats and small dogs considered. Pet fees apply.

SMOKING POLICY: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.

Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.

(RLNE2122065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Brackett St Unit 3 have any available units?
270 Brackett St Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 270 Brackett St Unit 3 have?
Some of 270 Brackett St Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Brackett St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
270 Brackett St Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Brackett St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 Brackett St Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 270 Brackett St Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 270 Brackett St Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 270 Brackett St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 Brackett St Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Brackett St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 270 Brackett St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 270 Brackett St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 270 Brackett St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Brackett St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Brackett St Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Brackett St Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Brackett St Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 270 Brackett St Unit 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Island View Apartments
151 North Street
Portland, ME 04101

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Portland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Portland, MEBrunswick, MEScarborough, ME
Old Orchard Beach, MEDover, NH
Lewiston, MEPortsmouth, NH

Nearby Neighborhoods

East End

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity