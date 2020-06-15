Amenities

270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portlands historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown molding, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space, king-size bed, off-street parking, and on-site laundry. Pets welcome. Walkability score of 90! Nearby hospitals, schools, parks, notable restaurants, cafes and coffee shops, plus theaters, live music and galleries Portlands vibrant Arts District and Downtown. Easy access to I-295.



LEASE TERMS: Short-term and long-term leases are available. Monthly rent starts at $1,800; Rental rate of $1,800 only applicable for leases of 6 months or longer. For leases shorter than six months, rent will vary from $2,000 - $2,400/month. Rent includes utilities, basic cable and WiFi. Security deposit and cleaning fee required. Pet fees apply.



KITCHEN: Galley-style, features light wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances (refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, toaster). Kitchen table seats 2. Dishes, cookware and utensils provided.



LIVING ROOM: Bright, sunny and spacious, features wide pine floors, gorgeous crown molding, comfortable sofa and two chairs, coffee table, flat-screen TV with DVD player, and desk with chair and lamp.



BEDROOM: Cozy and private, with second entrance that leads outside onto a small private deck. Features comfortable king-size bed, luxury linens, large dresser, reading chair, flat-screen TV, bedside table and lamp, plus closet.



BATHROOM: Bright and sunny, features tiled walk-in shower; towels provided.



LAUNDRY: Dedicated washer/dryer for the condo in basement.



PARKING: Off-street parking is available with this rental.



PET POLICY: Cats and small dogs considered. Pet fees apply.



SMOKING POLICY: Smoking and/or vaping not allowed on entire premises.



Rental application required from all occupants 18 and older.



(RLNE2122065)