Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Portland, ME with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 29 at 08:07pm
1 Unit Available
East End
Island View Apartments
151 North Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland, Maine, a popular vacation destination, Island View Apartments is a community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Deering
1127 Washington Avenue
1127 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1127 Washington Avenue Available 08/15/20 1/BD 1/BA Single Family Home in Portland!! Full Basement Storage and Large Yard!! Available Mid August!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Back Cove
62 Ocean Ave #1
62 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,200
980 sqft
62 Ocean Ave #1 Available 09/01/20 Furnished Condo, Washer/Dryer, Parking, Utilities Included, Near Back Cove - Located in Portland’s Back Cove neighborhood, this sunny and spacious fully furnished 1BR/1BA condo features large bay windows,

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Deering
173 Ridge Rd., #31
173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available now! - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse to rent in the Ocean Ridge Condominiums off Ocean Ave.

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West End
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portland’s historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Riverton
1414 Forest Ave. #4
1414 Forest Circle, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
1414 Forest Ave. #4 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo With Large Finished Basement... - Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium centrally located near bus lines and shopping centers. Includes 1600 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Valley Street
23 Ellsworth St
23 Ellsworth Street, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
865 sqft
This impeccably renovated space, on the Portland peninsula, features modern amenities in a fantastic location with a huge amount of additional storage.
Results within 1 mile of Portland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,428
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 6 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Knightville
96 Ocean Street
96 Ocean Street, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1352 sqft
96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0 $1,750.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
$1,495
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street, South Portland, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland.
Results within 10 miles of Portland

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4 Val Terrace
4 Val Terrace, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
4 Val Terrace Available 07/17/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1 East Grand Ave 209
1 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 209 Available 09/15/20 Fall 2020 OFF SEASON RENTAL: BEACH by the sea - Property Id: 76424 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Sept 2019-May 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf. 7 miles of beach.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer, cable and internet plus a garage! Electric not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,175
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers washer/ dryer, cable, internet and garage! Unit is up one flight of stairs. Available Sept 5, 2020 - June 3, 2021. Sorry, no pets. 12 unit condo located .

