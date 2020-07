Amenities

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a two room commercial/retail property on a high traffic road in Raymond. The front room has a door as well as two pass through windows, allowing the building to be used in multiple ways. Past tenants have included an ice cream shop and bakery store. There is a back room with it's own entrance and a sink hook-up. Off the back room is a half bathroom. There is limited off-street parking. This is a high traffic section of Route 302 with a daily average traffic count of over 15,000.

Rent on this building is $600.00 a month plus utilities; water/sewer and plowing are included.