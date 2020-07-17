1603 Regent Manor Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to this lovely brick front end unit TH built in 2017. Actual builder MODEL HOME for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!

Spacious Home with attached 2-Car Garage and Backyard with Brick Patio!

Many Kitchen upgrades including esspresso kitchen cabinetry,

granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large kitchen island.

Hardwood flooring throughout., finished basement with fireplace and

custom paint. The owner~s suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower with double vanity.

The walk-out lower level includes a recreation room and sitting area perfect for home office. Fantastic location near FDA, shops and restaurants, and close to the ICC/200 with easy access to I95 and I270.