Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

1603 Regent Manor Ct

1603 Regent Manor · (301) 685-1250
Location

1603 Regent Manor, White Oak, MD 20904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Please click here to apply

Welcome to this lovely brick front end unit TH built in 2017. Actual builder MODEL HOME for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
Spacious Home with attached 2-Car Garage and Backyard with Brick Patio!
Many Kitchen upgrades including esspresso kitchen cabinetry,
granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large kitchen island.
Hardwood flooring throughout., finished basement with fireplace and
custom paint. The owner~s suite features a walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower with double vanity.
The walk-out lower level includes a recreation room and sitting area perfect for home office. Fantastic location near FDA, shops and restaurants, and close to the ICC/200 with easy access to I95 and I270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Regent Manor Ct have any available units?
1603 Regent Manor Ct has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1603 Regent Manor Ct have?
Some of 1603 Regent Manor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Regent Manor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Regent Manor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Regent Manor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Regent Manor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Regent Manor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Regent Manor Ct offers parking.
Does 1603 Regent Manor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 Regent Manor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Regent Manor Ct have a pool?
No, 1603 Regent Manor Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Regent Manor Ct have accessible units?
No, 1603 Regent Manor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Regent Manor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Regent Manor Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Regent Manor Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1603 Regent Manor Ct has units with air conditioning.
