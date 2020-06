Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Very clean and move-in ready home offers 3 BR, 1.5 BA, spacious formal living and dining RM, very nice and roomy kitchen leading to a deck overlooking a fenced rear yard. Very large bedrooms on upper level ready for your family to settle in. Balcony off of one of the bedrooms make a great place to sip your coffee in the morning or gaze at the stars at nights. hard wood floors, lots of storage etc.