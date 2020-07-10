All apartments in Westminster
148 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

148 Pennsylvania Ave

148 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

148 Pennsylvania Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
148 Pennsylvania Ave Available 06/07/20 2020 McDaniel College off-campus 4bd/2.5ba Available 6/7-Students Welcome! - 2020 McDaniel College off-campus housing! Renovated and Spacious 4bd/2.5ba Westminster Home on Corner Lot with Washer/Dryer and Garage. Shiny hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen adorned with oak cabinetry, granite counters and a dishwasher with large dining area. Front porch. Fireplace adds a warm feel to this historic property. Walk-up attic makes for awesome and easy storage. Built-in interior lighting throughout. Upper level back deck great for entertaining! Rear yard. Ample closet space. Approx 1850 sq ft! --Students Welcome! Available 6/7/20!

Super convenient to McDaniel College! Great spot for students!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3797132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

