Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

148 Pennsylvania Ave Available 06/07/20 2020 McDaniel College off-campus 4bd/2.5ba Available 6/7-Students Welcome! - 2020 McDaniel College off-campus housing! Renovated and Spacious 4bd/2.5ba Westminster Home on Corner Lot with Washer/Dryer and Garage. Shiny hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen adorned with oak cabinetry, granite counters and a dishwasher with large dining area. Front porch. Fireplace adds a warm feel to this historic property. Walk-up attic makes for awesome and easy storage. Built-in interior lighting throughout. Upper level back deck great for entertaining! Rear yard. Ample closet space. Approx 1850 sq ft! --Students Welcome! Available 6/7/20!



Super convenient to McDaniel College! Great spot for students!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



