Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Walker Mill
Find more places like 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Walker Mill, MD
/
420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE
420 Shady Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walker Mill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
420 Shady Glen Drive, Walker Mill, MD 20743
Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH STAINLESS STELL APPLIANCES,WOOD FLOORS,NICE SIZE ROOMS , BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Walker Mill, MD
.
Is 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Walker Mill
.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20747
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd
Walker Mill, MD 20743
Similar Pages
Walker Mill 2 Bedrooms
Walker Mill Apartments with Balcony
Walker Mill Apartments with Pool
Walker Mill Dog Friendly Apartments
Walker Mill Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Parole, MD
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Jessup, MD
Fort Belvoir, VA
Savage, MD
Riverdale Park, MD
Glenmont, MD
Newington, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College