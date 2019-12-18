All apartments in Walker Mill
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE

420 Shady Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Shady Glen Drive, Walker Mill, MD 20743

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH STAINLESS STELL APPLIANCES,WOOD FLOORS,NICE SIZE ROOMS , BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walker Mill, MD.
Is 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker Mill.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
