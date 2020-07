Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Incredible 4 level, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, detached two car garage townhouse only 4 block walk to Centerville Elementary. Expansive common area in front serves as incredible yard. Gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level. Huge finished loft with full bath. Fully finished lower level with fireplace. Gourmet center island kitchen with granite kitchen and upgraded appliance package. New carpet on the upper two levels. Pets on a case by case basis. Available July 18th or later.