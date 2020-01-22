All apartments in University Park
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

4300 Woodberry Street Basement

4300 Woodberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

4300 Woodberry Street, University Park, MD 20782
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Lovely One Bedroom Apartment in house near UMD - Property Id: 144727

Very nice and fresh one bedroom basement apartment in lovely home in University Park, MD. Available Jan - July 2020. Very safe and quiet apartment located just one mile from UMD, metro and new retail areas in Hyattsville (Busboys and Poets, Yes Market, Tara Thai) and new shopping center just blocks away with Whole Foods opens at the end of the year. Just 20 minutes from downtown DC and two miles from the beltway. Private entrance, cute kitchenette with convection oven, microwave, double hot plate and full size refrigerator. Stack-able washer and dryer in a combined living/eating area. Central air and heat. Basement level with windows in kitchen and bedroom. Wired for internet and cable. Pretty tree filled lot with full use of patio and garden. Use of garage. Shared off street parking. Extremely safe neighborhood. Ten minute walk to UMD shuttle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144727
Property Id 144727

(RLNE5442339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Woodberry Street Basement have any available units?
4300 Woodberry Street Basement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, MD.
What amenities does 4300 Woodberry Street Basement have?
Some of 4300 Woodberry Street Basement's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Woodberry Street Basement currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Woodberry Street Basement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Woodberry Street Basement pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Woodberry Street Basement is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Woodberry Street Basement offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Woodberry Street Basement offers parking.
Does 4300 Woodberry Street Basement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Woodberry Street Basement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Woodberry Street Basement have a pool?
No, 4300 Woodberry Street Basement does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Woodberry Street Basement have accessible units?
No, 4300 Woodberry Street Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Woodberry Street Basement have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 Woodberry Street Basement does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4300 Woodberry Street Basement have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4300 Woodberry Street Basement has units with air conditioning.
