4300 Woodberry Street Basement

Lovely One Bedroom Apartment in house near UMD - Property Id: 144727



Very nice and fresh one bedroom basement apartment in lovely home in University Park, MD. Available Jan - July 2020. Very safe and quiet apartment located just one mile from UMD, metro and new retail areas in Hyattsville (Busboys and Poets, Yes Market, Tara Thai) and new shopping center just blocks away with Whole Foods opens at the end of the year. Just 20 minutes from downtown DC and two miles from the beltway. Private entrance, cute kitchenette with convection oven, microwave, double hot plate and full size refrigerator. Stack-able washer and dryer in a combined living/eating area. Central air and heat. Basement level with windows in kitchen and bedroom. Wired for internet and cable. Pretty tree filled lot with full use of patio and garden. Use of garage. Shared off street parking. Extremely safe neighborhood. Ten minute walk to UMD shuttle.

