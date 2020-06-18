116 Lee Ave Unit 514A

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym air conditioning

Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Takoma Park Maryland! The condo is within walking distance to the Takoma Park Metro station, bus stations, restaurants, parks and schools.



Please note- The unit was recently painted to a neutral color which is reflected in some of the pictures.



Property highlights

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- Walls recently painted white

- Quiet top floor unit

- Hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom

- kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Gas cooking

- Central AC/Heat

- Large living room

- Spacious bedrooms

- 1 assigned parking spot with additional street parking

- Water and gas included with rent. Only pay electric

- Laundry and gym in building

- Small pets considered on case-by-case. Additional deposit required.



Available now!!



(RLNE5806803)