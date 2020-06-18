All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

116 Lee Ave Unit 514A

116 Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 Lee Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Takoma Park Maryland! The condo is within walking distance to the Takoma Park Metro station, bus stations, restaurants, parks and schools.

Please note- The unit was recently painted to a neutral color which is reflected in some of the pictures.

Property highlights
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Walls recently painted white
- Quiet top floor unit
- Hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom
- kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Gas cooking
- Central AC/Heat
- Large living room
- Spacious bedrooms
- 1 assigned parking spot with additional street parking
- Water and gas included with rent. Only pay electric
- Laundry and gym in building
- Small pets considered on case-by-case. Additional deposit required.

Available now!!

(RLNE5806803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A have any available units?
116 Lee Ave Unit 514A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A have?
Some of 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A currently offering any rent specials?
116 Lee Ave Unit 514A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A is pet friendly.
Does 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A offer parking?
Yes, 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A does offer parking.
Does 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A have a pool?
No, 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A does not have a pool.
Does 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A have accessible units?
No, 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Lee Ave Unit 514A has units with air conditioning.
