116 Lee Ave Unit 514A

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Takoma Park Maryland! The condo is within walking distance to the Takoma Park Metro station, bus stations, restaurants, parks and schools.
Please note- The unit was recently painted to a neutral color which is reflected in some of the pictures.
Property highlights
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- Walls recently painted white
- Quiet top floor unit
- Hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom
- kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Gas cooking
- Central AC/Heat
- Large living room
- Spacious bedrooms
- 1 assigned parking spot with additional street parking
- Water and gas included with rent. Only pay electric
- Laundry and gym in building
- Small pets considered on case-by-case. Additional deposit required.
Available now!!
(RLNE5806803)