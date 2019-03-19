All apartments in Stevensville
Find more places like 440 MAIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stevensville, MD
/
440 MAIN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

440 MAIN STREET

440 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

440 Main Street, Stevensville, MD 21666

Amenities

accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Large three bedroom unit available immediately call David at 443-618-2952

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 MAIN STREET have any available units?
440 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stevensville, MD.
Is 440 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
440 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 440 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stevensville.
Does 440 MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 440 MAIN STREET has accessible units.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Odenton, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDChester, MDCape St. Claire, MDArnold, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDLake Shore, MDParole, MD
Severna Park, MDPasadena, MDEdgemere, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDEaston, MDChestertown, MDGambrills, MDBowleys Quarters, MDCrofton, MDMiddle River, MDChesapeake Beach, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University