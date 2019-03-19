Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Stevensville
Find more places like 440 MAIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stevensville, MD
/
440 MAIN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
440 MAIN STREET
440 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
440 Main Street, Stevensville, MD 21666
Amenities
accessible
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Large three bedroom unit available immediately call David at 443-618-2952
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 440 MAIN STREET have any available units?
440 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stevensville, MD
.
Is 440 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
440 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 440 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stevensville
.
Does 440 MAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 440 MAIN STREET has accessible units.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Odenton, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Chester, MD
Cape St. Claire, MD
Arnold, MD
Annapolis Neck, MD
Lake Shore, MD
Parole, MD
Severna Park, MD
Pasadena, MD
Edgemere, MD
Riviera Beach, MD
Deale, MD
Easton, MD
Chestertown, MD
Gambrills, MD
Bowleys Quarters, MD
Crofton, MD
Middle River, MD
Chesapeake Beach, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University