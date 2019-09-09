216 BREEDING BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom ~ 2.5 Bath home in desirable neighborhood and School District. Open main floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors, gas fireplace in spacious living room, and a wonderful main floor home office/study that could be easily converted to a 5th bedroom or playroom. The Kitchen has upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel Energy Star Rated appliances, and granite counter tops with a large breakfast bar that looks towards the oversized dining area- perfect for entertaining. Step out on to the brick patio to barbecue while the family enjoys the community pools and playground just steps away. Walk up the steps of the Grand Foyer to the newly carpeted 2nd Floor and be wowed by the 4 large bedrooms, one of which is the Master Suite that boasts a walk-in closet and large on-suite with upgraded jetted tub, separate shower, and double sink vanity. Special added features of this home ~ Large 2-car rear entrance garage, upgraded to an oversized entrance of 8 feet. Oversized driveway that easily accommodates 6 vehicles or perfect for children outdoor play area. A door entrance, temperature controlled basement that is terrific for storage. In addition to the Club House, Swimming Pools, and Playground right next door to the home, there is also on-site boat and trailer storage, walking trails, and pier (perfect for fishing and crabbing). Incredibly convenient to the Chesapeake Bay, restaurants, shopping, and schools. This could be your new home! Must See!! NO PETS ALLOWED