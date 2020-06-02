101 MULBERRY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully restored Historic Simple Victorian in the heart of Saint Michaels. From the large inviting front porch, to the gated manicured yard, hanging hammock for long afternoon naps, brick walkway into the custom bevel glass entry door into the family room. The home features rich pine floors through out the home, cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and open to the charming Dining Room. Large Family Room with propane stove for chilly days, full laundry on the first floor, ornate powder bath, original staircase leading to the second floor which features 3 bedrooms, 1 renovated marble tile full bath, the private Master Suite is located on the 3rd floor with en-suite bath. This home is a block from the water, with water views from the street, enjoy small town living in walking distance to all that St. Micheals has to offer from the restaurants, quaint local shops, kayaking, swimming, boating and biking. This is a special home ready to make amazing memories with family and friends. House is completely furnished down to all linens and dishes. All you need is your clothes. Call for your private showing today.