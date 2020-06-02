All apartments in St. Michaels
St. Michaels, MD
101 MULBERRY STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:31 PM

101 MULBERRY STREET

101 Mulberry Street · (410) 822-2001
Location

101 Mulberry Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully restored Historic Simple Victorian in the heart of Saint Michaels. From the large inviting front porch, to the gated manicured yard, hanging hammock for long afternoon naps, brick walkway into the custom bevel glass entry door into the family room. The home features rich pine floors through out the home, cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and open to the charming Dining Room. Large Family Room with propane stove for chilly days, full laundry on the first floor, ornate powder bath, original staircase leading to the second floor which features 3 bedrooms, 1 renovated marble tile full bath, the private Master Suite is located on the 3rd floor with en-suite bath. This home is a block from the water, with water views from the street, enjoy small town living in walking distance to all that St. Micheals has to offer from the restaurants, quaint local shops, kayaking, swimming, boating and biking. This is a special home ready to make amazing memories with family and friends. House is completely furnished down to all linens and dishes. All you need is your clothes. Call for your private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 MULBERRY STREET have any available units?
101 MULBERRY STREET has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 MULBERRY STREET have?
Some of 101 MULBERRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 MULBERRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
101 MULBERRY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 MULBERRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 101 MULBERRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Michaels.
Does 101 MULBERRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 101 MULBERRY STREET does offer parking.
Does 101 MULBERRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 MULBERRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 MULBERRY STREET have a pool?
No, 101 MULBERRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 101 MULBERRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 101 MULBERRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 101 MULBERRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 MULBERRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 MULBERRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 MULBERRY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
