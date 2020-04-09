All apartments in Spring Ridge
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:29 PM

6501 SPRINGWATER COURT

6501 Springwater Court · (301) 637-9762
Location

6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD 21701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8302 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony. Located close to shopping, dining, downtown Frederick and commuter routes. Don't miss this desirable condo! Best deal in the neighborhood! It won't last long!To qualify, minimum of $60,000 per year household income, minimum credit 600. Visit: https://christhompsonhomes.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT have any available units?
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT have?
Some of 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Ridge.
Does 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT offer parking?
No, 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT have a pool?
No, 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT have accessible units?
No, 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 SPRINGWATER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
