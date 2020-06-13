Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Silver Hill, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
25 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Hill
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
130 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Suitland-Silver Hill
3 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2026 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes All utilities.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE
3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3600 sqft
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2125 SUITLAND TERRACE SE
2125 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
636 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Top floor unit in Fairfax Village. The unit boasts 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. This well-maintained garden condo community is perfectly located in southeast Washington, D.C in the Hill Crest area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2816 HARTFORD STREET SE
2816 Hartford Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5200 sqft
NOTE: NO showings Friday 7pm thru Sunday at 10am. Recently remodeled 3br upper level unit. Features include newer appliances, kitchen countertops and hardwood floors. Private spacious balcony for your outdoor enjoyment and off street alley parking.

1 of 17

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
2143 Suitland Terrace SE 201
2143 Suitland Ter SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
637 sqft
Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381 This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Hill
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
H Street-NoMa
30 Units Available
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
102 Units Available
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,044
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,079
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
57 Units Available
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,793
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Capitol Hill
47 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,159
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Southwest - Waterfront
23 Units Available
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,001
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1211 sqft
Located above a MetroRail station in Southwest D.C for easy access to anywhere in the city. Beautiful, spacious apartments and mixed-use apartments/office spaces. Bustling area near groceries and shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
H Street-NoMa
21 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
22 Units Available
Ore 82
82 I St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,431
1170 sqft
Situated near Capitol Hill and the Southeast riverfront. Comes with floor-to-ceiling glass and modern industrial style in this pet-friendly community. Each unit offers extra storage, laundry and modern appliances along with luxe finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Silver Hill, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Silver Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

