2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shady Side, MD
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6068 SHADYSIDE ROAD
6068 Shady Side Rd, Shady Side, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Make this quaint country cottage your home. Perfect for a growing family. This single-family home features hardwood wood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen, balanced in an open concept.
Results within 10 miles of Shady Side
Last updated July 13 at 09:03 PM
24 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
14 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
20 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
21 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
29 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
114 SOUTH STREET
114 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1625 sqft
Prime in-town location - 1 block off Church Circle within Historic District Annapolis, call agent about off-street parking, premium features & finishes throughout, total (down to studs) renovation & new large addition - new plumbing, hvac, electric,
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 MILKSHAKE LN
7 Milkshake Lane, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished 2nd floor apartment is waiting for you. One queen bed and two double beds. Plenty of closet space. Great room has living/dining/office combo. Covered front porch with chairs to relax on. Separate entrance from the landlord downstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
77 MARYLAND AVENUE
77 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
Fully Funrished rental. $2400 per month. Can be staged as 2 bedroom or 1 bedroom and office. Located at corner of Maryland Ave and State Circle. Great Lobbyist office, too. 1 bath and full galley kitchen. Relax in the very spacious living area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4010 3RD STREET
4010 3rd Street, North Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
13772 sqft
2 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment. Combo living & dining room. Dishwasher & stack washer & dryer. Heat pump & central a/c. NO PETS!!
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
9 CONSTITUTION AVENUE
9 Constitution Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
700 sqft
Check out his 2 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located in Murray Hill walking distance to Downtown Annapolis and all the amazing restaurants , shopping and waterfront. Located minutes to Rt 50 and Rt 97 . Available immediate Call for showing now!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
803 LATCHMERE CT #203
803 Latchmere Court, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
AVAILABLE August 1, 2020. Immaculate 2 BR, 2 BA condo in sought after Rivergate. Large sunny and open floor plan w/neutral colors, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and extra large deck backing to woods.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.
