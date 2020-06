Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home was totally remodeled six years ago and still looks like new! Great for a couple or someone who has a home based business! Home has a maintenance free exterior and the lawn service is included! Save your weekends for fun, not mowing the yard! Wood and ceramic floors! 2 full baths! Relax on the covered front porch or rear deck! Come take a look and see how nice it is compared to others on the market! Call for an appointment.