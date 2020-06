Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated townhome ready for you to move right in! Upper level features two spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large loft space perfect for a home office, nursery or sitting room. Main level has cozy family room with fireplace which opens to a deck and fenced in yard. No worrying about parking here! Your attached garage and driveway make parking a breeze. Don't miss out on this great property! $50 application fee per person. Professionally managed rental.