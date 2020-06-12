/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rosaryville, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7819 LOCRIS DRIVE
7819 Locris Drive, Rosaryville, MD
Marvelous, move-in ready, detached home with 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
10519 GENTIAN COURT
10519 Gentian Court, Rosaryville, MD
Gorgeous 5 bedrooms, with 4 full baths & 2 half. Large rooms, lots of light. Two story foyer, kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & hardwood floors. Family room has wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Rosaryville
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8610 WENDY ST
8610 Wendy Street, Clinton, MD
LOCATION,LOCATION, LOCATION- Well maintained Brick Front Colonial located in Cheltenham Park.
Results within 5 miles of Rosaryville
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1319 MINNESOTA WAY
1319 Minnesota Way, Largo, MD
Honey stop the car!! This is a must see! Looking for an absolutely beautiful home at a great price? This is it! This stately single family home was built in 2000 and beautifully renovated in 2018.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5328 West Boniwood Turn
5328 West Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD
Big Beautiful w/ patio&huge yard! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Big, wonderful brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 4 beds and 3 baths and features and huge basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5516 GLOVER PARK DRIVE
5516 Glover Park Drive, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1280 sqft
New 4 level town home at the Westphalia Town Center, Closing date can be as late as August if needed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13200 HAMPTON FARM LANE
13200 Hamptonf Farm Lane, Brandywine, MD
QUICK MOVE-IN-RENTAL..BEAUTIFUL HOME... PRIVATE LOT, REAR COMPOSITE DECK AND BASKETBALL COURT, UPGRADED FLOORING....CROWN AND CHAIR MOLDING, LIT TRAY CEILINGS... STONE FIREPLACE... CUSTOM PAINT...BONUS ROOM IN BASEMENT..
Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
11218 Brandywine Road
11218 Brandywine Road, Clinton, MD
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6503 OGLETHORPE MILL DRIVE
6503 Oglethorpe Mill Drive, Brandywine, MD
Luxury at its best. This home is finished from top to bottom. Owners suite has 4 closets, living room, large oversized bedroom, fire place , luxury bath with soaking tub, sun ledge and a stately shower for two.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14609 Governor Sprigg Place
14609 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in perfect downtown Upper Marlboro area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9807 QUIET BROOK LN
9807 Quiet Brook Lane, Clinton, MD
Picture Perfect--Inside and Out! This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 full, updated bath home shines from top to bottom! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level and another bedroom and full bath on the finished lower level plus...
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12827 TOWN CENTER WAY
12827 Town Center Way, Marlton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large TH with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , 3 Finished level, Large rec room and den in basement, with full bath. Bay window, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, and fenced rear yard. This one wont last. Very nice unit. New carpet and freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9513 PRYDE DR
9513 Pryde Drive, Clinton, MD
WELCOME TO THIS STATELY HOME WITH FINE FINISHINGS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT AMENITIES GALORE to enjoy every room inside to extended outside living. The rooms are generous sizes with all upstairs floors are hardwood and ceramic.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
8400 BELLEFONTE LANE
8400 Bellefonte Lane, Clinton, MD
Shows Great. MOVE IN Ready. Private lot. Off Street Parking.Lovely 4 bdrm, 2 ba home with fully finished basement, gourmet kitchen with marble flooring, deck, sunroom,enclosed porch, carport and more. Close to beltway and Andrews Air Force Base.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE
11637 Cosca Park Drive, Clinton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1368 sqft
Coming Soon
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
9314 Fox Run Drive
9314 Fox Run Drive, Clinton, MD
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
