Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large Single Family Home with Finished Basement and Large backyard. Close to Community Beach and Access Area. This home has been freshly painted through out the Bedrooms, Baths and Main Level. LARGE sized bedrooms ! Master Bath EnSuite! Awesome Family Room in Lower Level with direct access to Backyard! Backyard is fully fenced in the rear. Driveway fits 2 cars for easy access to front and side doors! Privately Owned and Very Well Taken Care of! Lower Level Laundry room has storage. Owner open to multi year lease!