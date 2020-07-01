1315 GERMANDER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

PRIME LOCATION! Located minutes to I95 and Route 40. This two bedroom End of group townhome offers Hardwood floors on main level, finished basement, large deck, patio and even a hot tub. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, APPLICATION FEE $45