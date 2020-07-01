All apartments in Riverside
1315 GERMANDER DRIVE
1315 GERMANDER DRIVE

1315 Germander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Germander Drive, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
hot tub
microwave
PRIME LOCATION! Located minutes to I95 and Route 40. This two bedroom End of group townhome offers Hardwood floors on main level, finished basement, large deck, patio and even a hot tub. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, APPLICATION FEE $45

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have any available units?
1315 GERMANDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have?
Some of 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1315 GERMANDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

