PRIME LOCATION! Located minutes to I95 and Route 40. This two bedroom End of group townhome offers Hardwood floors on main level, finished basement, large deck, patio and even a hot tub. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS, APPLICATION FEE $45
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have any available units?
1315 GERMANDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
What amenities does 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE have?
Some of 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 GERMANDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1315 GERMANDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.