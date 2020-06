Amenities

Annapolis Landing Community, this Gem has one of the most premium lots in the neighborhood,4 bedrooms, 3.5 full Bath, Masterbedroom with sitting room, Master bath with Sauna, 2 fire places, hardwood floors, water view, walking pass to the marina, full finished basement, with pool table, two car garage and much more A MUST SEE HOME