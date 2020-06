Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available immediately. Come see this super spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home with renovated kitchen w/granite and stainless appliances, wood burning fireplace, large fenced in yard and and 2 car garage. Check out the schools in the area. Please have a minimum 680 credit score.