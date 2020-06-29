All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:57 AM

313 HOLLY HILL RD

313 Holly Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

313 Holly Hill Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Detached 3 bedroom 2 full bath house. Neutral and bright rooms. Finished lower level with office/ playroom. Large deck overlooks yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 HOLLY HILL RD have any available units?
313 HOLLY HILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 HOLLY HILL RD have?
Some of 313 HOLLY HILL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 HOLLY HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
313 HOLLY HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 HOLLY HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 313 HOLLY HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 313 HOLLY HILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 313 HOLLY HILL RD offers parking.
Does 313 HOLLY HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 HOLLY HILL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 HOLLY HILL RD have a pool?
No, 313 HOLLY HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 313 HOLLY HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 313 HOLLY HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 313 HOLLY HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 HOLLY HILL RD has units with dishwashers.
