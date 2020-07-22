Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Redland, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
16316 DECKER PLACE
16316 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOME, JUST STEPS FROM SHADY GROVE METRO! Townhome featuring 3-4 bedrooms, garage parking, lofts & rooftopterraces.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
8101 NEEDWOOD ROAD
8101 Needwood Road, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1179 sqft
Sun-filled 3 bedroom, 2 full baths w/ 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking spot. HDWD floor throughout, Walking distance to Shady Grove Metro, Red line! Remodeled kitchen w/ beautiful 12" tiles, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7727 IRONFORGE CT
7727 Ironforge Court, Redland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace.

1 of 50

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
39 Units Available
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,644
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
17 Units Available
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
23 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,512
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,373
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE
633 Grand Champion Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE Available 08/01/20 END UNIT 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN KING FARM AREA - COZY 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN KING FARM, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ALL 3 LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, SOME WALLS WILL BE PAINTED, DECK IN THE BACK,

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
926 HAVENCREST STREET
926 Havencrest Street, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3718 sqft
Welcome to King Farm! One of the few detached homes in the highly sought-after King Farm neighborhood, this home is in an ideal location for the DMV lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure

1 of 89

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
501 WATKINS POND BLVD
501 Watkins Pond Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fabulous and well maintained Single Family Home in King Farm! Former model home with a decorators charm throughout. Solar panels installed 2013 saving your utility bill. Location, Location, Location - Walking distance to pool and parks.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
524 Redland Blvd - 1
524 Redland Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2050 sqft
End Unit town home in highly sought after and convenient King Farm with 3 bedroom/3 full bath/2 half bath. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Private bedroom/bathroom on 4th level. Two large bedrooms on upper level.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
210 OAKTON ROAD
210 Oakton Road, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Single family split foyer house featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, and walkout basement. Hardwood Floors, fresh paint, upgraded baths, kitchen with new appliances, and new deck. Close to major routes, metro station, and shopping centers.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
741 RAVEN AVE
741 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End-unit townhouse with tons of natural light! 2nd story access from front door into open floor plan with family room, dining room combo into spacious eat-in kitchen with gas fireplace and rear deck.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
King Farm
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
29 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,499
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1125 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,503
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
16 Units Available
West Rockville
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,641
1386 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
17 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
23 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,399
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
27 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,459
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Redland, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

