Redland, MD
8214 Amity Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8214 Amity Circle

8214 Amity Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8214 Amity Circle, Redland, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW 3 Bed 2.5 Bath End-Unit Townhouse in the Washington Grove Neighborhood of Gaithersburg - Enter the house through a small foyer that leads directly into the living room (18x12) with hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (11x10) also has hardwood floors. Sliding glass doors in the dining room lead out onto a large deck overlooking the back yard. Eat-in kitchen (20x12) comes fully equipped with an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. Half bath located off of the kitchen. Stairs in living room lead to the upper level. Three bedrooms (14x11) (12x10) (9x8) all share a full hall bath. Finished basement includes large tiled family room (15x20), full bath with shower only and a laundry room.

Please call 240-383-3162 to inquire.

(RLNE4095689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 Amity Circle have any available units?
8214 Amity Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 8214 Amity Circle have?
Some of 8214 Amity Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 Amity Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8214 Amity Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 Amity Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8214 Amity Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 8214 Amity Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8214 Amity Circle offers parking.
Does 8214 Amity Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8214 Amity Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 Amity Circle have a pool?
No, 8214 Amity Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8214 Amity Circle have accessible units?
No, 8214 Amity Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 Amity Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8214 Amity Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8214 Amity Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8214 Amity Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
