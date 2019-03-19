8214 Amity Circle

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW 3 Bed 2.5 Bath End-Unit Townhouse in the Washington Grove Neighborhood of Gaithersburg - Enter the house through a small foyer that leads directly into the living room (18x12) with hardwood floors. Separate formal dining room (11x10) also has hardwood floors. Sliding glass doors in the dining room lead out onto a large deck overlooking the back yard. Eat-in kitchen (20x12) comes fully equipped with an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. Half bath located off of the kitchen. Stairs in living room lead to the upper level. Three bedrooms (14x11) (12x10) (9x8) all share a full hall bath. Finished basement includes large tiled family room (15x20), full bath with shower only and a laundry room.



Please call 240-383-3162 to inquire.



(RLNE4095689)