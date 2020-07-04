9708 Liberty Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors

9708 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133



Here's a fantastic EZ OWN--A-Home opportunity for you and your family.

This is a work for equity three bedroom, one bath,one level home located in 9708 Liberty Rd

Randallstown, MD 21133



This 1,147 square foot house sits on a 8,960 square foot lot and is valued at $225,000.

The home needs some work so fix it up the way you want it and capture some sweat equity today!

House needs cosmetic work (carpet, paint.....)

This home features: Affordable and Quiet Living in an Excellent Part of Town close to Parks, Shops, Malls, Restaurants, Excellent Schools, and More… Nearby schools include Holy Family School, Deer Park Middle Magnet School and Union Bethel Christian Academy. Nearby restaurants include The Five Spot, New Ravens Pizza and Subway. 9708 Liberty Rd is near Carriage Hills Park.



*This unit features hardwood flooring in living and dining room area, inclusive of major appliances, driveway, nice sized lot with fenced yard, great for entertaining outdoors! Easy access to major highways*



Easy Qualifying Owner Assisted Financing Is Available On This Spectacular Home.



