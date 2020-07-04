All apartments in Randallstown
Randallstown, MD
9708 Liberty Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:49 PM

9708 Liberty Road

9708 Liberty Road · No Longer Available
Location

9708 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
9708 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133

Here's a fantastic EZ OWN--A-Home opportunity for you and your family.
This is a work for equity three bedroom, one bath,one level home located in 9708 Liberty Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133

This 1,147 square foot house sits on a 8,960 square foot lot and is valued at $225,000.
The home needs some work so fix it up the way you want it and capture some sweat equity today!
House needs cosmetic work (carpet, paint.....)
This home features: Affordable and Quiet Living in an Excellent Part of Town close to Parks, Shops, Malls, Restaurants, Excellent Schools, and More… Nearby schools include Holy Family School, Deer Park Middle Magnet School and Union Bethel Christian Academy. Nearby restaurants include The Five Spot, New Ravens Pizza and Subway. 9708 Liberty Rd is near Carriage Hills Park.

*This unit features hardwood flooring in living and dining room area, inclusive of major appliances, driveway, nice sized lot with fenced yard, great for entertaining outdoors! Easy access to major highways*

Easy Qualifying Owner Assisted Financing Is Available On This Spectacular Home.

Based on the number of calls we have been getting, we don't expect this home to last long so give Olive Branch Property Trust a call at 443-241-8537 and start your Path To Home Ownership today!

Owning Is A Great Investment… Owning Is An Awesome Credit Rating Booster… Own A Comfortable Home In A Quiet Neighborhood Today! Super Easy Move-In Programs… You Will Get Awesome Customer Service From Us… You Can Achieve The American Dream of Home Ownership & We Can Show You How!
Enjoyment & Satisfaction Can Be Yours Today! We can get you started right away! Call Olive Branch Property Trust at 443-241-8537 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9708 Liberty Road have any available units?
9708 Liberty Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
Is 9708 Liberty Road currently offering any rent specials?
9708 Liberty Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 Liberty Road pet-friendly?
No, 9708 Liberty Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 9708 Liberty Road offer parking?
No, 9708 Liberty Road does not offer parking.
Does 9708 Liberty Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 Liberty Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 Liberty Road have a pool?
No, 9708 Liberty Road does not have a pool.
Does 9708 Liberty Road have accessible units?
No, 9708 Liberty Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 Liberty Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9708 Liberty Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9708 Liberty Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9708 Liberty Road does not have units with air conditioning.

