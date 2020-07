5718 KENFIELD LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Custom built rambler with finished lower level-over 4,000 finished square feet-built for wheelchair accessibility-Open/Unique Floor Plan(please see attachments)-Den/3rd Bedroom on Main Level-4th possible bedroom with walk-in closet lower level-Awesome family room with cathedral ceilings/stone fireplace/ceiling fans & sliding glass doors to large deck-Separate dining room w/vaulted ceilings-Kitchen with double sinks/cathedral ceilings/ceramic tile floors-Breakfast nook off kitchen with bay windows-Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and hardwood floors-Oversized side load garage with concrete ramp to main level/mud room-Walkout lower level with rec room/media-storage room/workshop/3rd-4th bedroom and another storage room-Private cul-de-sac lot backing to trees-Large deck overlooking rear yard-enjoy winter sunsets from family room/deck