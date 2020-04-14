351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Breathtaking Waterfront Property located in a Secluded Cove with a Private Sandy Beach and Pier at the mouth of the Corsica River! No expense was spared in this Truly Unique and Amazing 4700+ square foot property with 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 2 Half Bathroom & loaded with Natural Light. Some of the many upgrades include White Oak Hardwood Floors, Open Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf Range and Marble Counter-tops, Cathedral Ceilings, Main Level Master Suite with His and Hers En Suites, Expansive Water Views from Most Rooms, Geothermal HVAC System, Finished Basement and the list continues. Easy access to waterway from rear garage to the Private Beach and Pier with Boat Lift and 4 Jet Ski Lifts! The Perfect Family Retreat awaits in this Stunning Waterfront Property - You will Never want to leave! No Flood Insurance required. Call today to schedule a Private Tour! Also listed for sale.