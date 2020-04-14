All apartments in Queen Anne's County
Queen Anne's County, MD
351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE

351 Cinnamon Teal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

351 Cinnamon Teal Drive, Queen Anne's County, MD 21617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Breathtaking Waterfront Property located in a Secluded Cove with a Private Sandy Beach and Pier at the mouth of the Corsica River! No expense was spared in this Truly Unique and Amazing 4700+ square foot property with 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 2 Half Bathroom & loaded with Natural Light. Some of the many upgrades include White Oak Hardwood Floors, Open Gourmet Kitchen with Wolf Range and Marble Counter-tops, Cathedral Ceilings, Main Level Master Suite with His and Hers En Suites, Expansive Water Views from Most Rooms, Geothermal HVAC System, Finished Basement and the list continues. Easy access to waterway from rear garage to the Private Beach and Pier with Boat Lift and 4 Jet Ski Lifts! The Perfect Family Retreat awaits in this Stunning Waterfront Property - You will Never want to leave! No Flood Insurance required. Call today to schedule a Private Tour! Also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 13 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE have any available units?
351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Anne's County, MD.
What amenities does 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE have?
Some of 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Anne's County.
Does 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 351 CINNAMON TEAL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
