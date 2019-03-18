Rent Calculator
All apartments in Queen Anne's County
Find more places like 200 NORTH LAKE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Queen Anne's County, MD
/
200 NORTH LAKE COURT
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
200 NORTH LAKE COURT
200 N Lk
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
200 N Lk, Queen Anne's County, MD 21666
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home on Carter creek with dock. Immaculate condition and is move in ready with updated appliances. Small pets considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 NORTH LAKE COURT have any available units?
200 NORTH LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Anne's County, MD
.
What amenities does 200 NORTH LAKE COURT have?
Some of 200 NORTH LAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 200 NORTH LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
200 NORTH LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 NORTH LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 NORTH LAKE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 200 NORTH LAKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 200 NORTH LAKE COURT offers parking.
Does 200 NORTH LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 NORTH LAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 NORTH LAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 200 NORTH LAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 200 NORTH LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 200 NORTH LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 200 NORTH LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 NORTH LAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 NORTH LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 NORTH LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
