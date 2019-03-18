All apartments in Queen Anne's County
Queen Anne's County, MD
200 NORTH LAKE COURT
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

200 NORTH LAKE COURT

200 N Lk · No Longer Available
Location

200 N Lk, Queen Anne's County, MD 21666

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home on Carter creek with dock. Immaculate condition and is move in ready with updated appliances. Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

