Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RANCHER ON .47 ACRES. NEW CARPET, FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS QUAINT HOME ONE TO CALL YOUR OWN. FRONT AND REAR DECK, SHED, RECESSED LIGHTING, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, OAK KITCHEN CABINETS, PRIVATE DRIVEWAY, SHED AND LARGE BACK AND FRONT YARD. CALL TODAY TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO PREVIEW THIS HOME. FINANCING REQUIRES 20% DOWN