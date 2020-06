Amenities

garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

One level living very close to Potomac Village. House features gracious formal living room, Fireplace, and large windows, Large formal DR, large eat-in kitchen, very nice sunroom, and attached two car garage. Main level includes master suite and two additional bedrooms. Spacious finished lower level with two bedrooms and two full baths. Please call the owner for details and showing.