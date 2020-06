Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN BEFORE SCHOOL...KITCHEN REDONE COUPLE YRS AGO...LARGER model backs to gorgeous wooded parkland. (4BR UP AND 2BR DOWN),1st floor Library (can be used as Bedroom if needed) in addition to 6BR (4 up and 2 down). HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, LARGE conveniet BR level separate LAUNDRY/R. Screened porch opens to Deck overlooks picturesque woodland. Fantastic DAYLIGHT WALKOUT FINISHED BSMT INTO 4 ROOMS incl. Rec/R, opens to garden.